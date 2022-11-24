Credit Suisse Group Lowers Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target to C$27.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$27.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.50 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. CSFB cut their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$32.42.

Canadian Western Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:CWB opened at C$26.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$23.55 and its 200-day moving average is C$26.03. Canadian Western Bank has a 52-week low of C$21.21 and a 52-week high of C$41.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank ( TSE:CWB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 26th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$271.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$280.43 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.7799999 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Stephen Howard Edward Murphy purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$22.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$112,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 45,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,010,834.76.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

