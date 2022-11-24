Credit Suisse Group Trims Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Target Price to C$35.00

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CVE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.56.

Shares of NYSE:CVE opened at $20.26 on Monday. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of $10.72 and a 52-week high of $24.91. The stock has a market cap of $38.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.16.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Cenovus Energy by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,040,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $798,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 19,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

