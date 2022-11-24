Credit Suisse Group Trims Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Target Price to $3.50

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HMPT. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Point Capital from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Home Point Capital to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Home Point Capital from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Point Capital has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.84.

NASDAQ HMPT opened at $1.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Home Point Capital has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $5.04. The company has a market capitalization of $236.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day moving average is $2.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Point Capital in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Home Point Capital in the second quarter valued at about $306,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Home Point Capital in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Point Capital in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Home Point Capital by 28.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

