CRH (NYSE:CRH) Given New €48.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from €50.00 ($51.02) to €48.00 ($48.98) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CRH. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CRH in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CRH from €59.00 ($60.20) to €50.00 ($51.02) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.50.

CRH Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $40.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.79. CRH has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $54.54.

CRH Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of CRH

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This is an increase from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.23.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CRH during the 1st quarter worth about $1,965,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CRH by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of CRH by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,200,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of CRH by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 112,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

About CRH



CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

Featured Articles

