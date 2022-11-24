Critical Comparison: Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) & GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT)

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) and GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. and GigaCloud Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. 7.05% 73.55% 10.19% GigaCloud Technology N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. and GigaCloud Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. 0 0 0 0 N/A GigaCloud Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

GigaCloud Technology has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 346.74%. Given GigaCloud Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GigaCloud Technology is more favorable than Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V..

This table compares Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. and GigaCloud Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. $495.19 million 0.53 $88.97 million $1.66 4.21 GigaCloud Technology $414.20 million 0.57 N/A N/A N/A

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has higher revenue and earnings than GigaCloud Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.9% of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. beats GigaCloud Technology on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. It focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, bedroom, bathroom, laundry and cleaning, and other categories. The company sells its products through twelve catalogues. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Zapopan, Mexico. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. is a subsidiary of Campalier, S.A. de C.V.

About GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology Inc. provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories. The company was formerly known as Oriental Standard Human Resources Holdings Limited and changed its name to GigaCloud Technology Inc. in February 2021. GigaCloud Technology Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Suzhou, China.

