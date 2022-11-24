Critical Review: Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) and OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX)

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) and OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Celldex Therapeutics has a beta of 2.37, indicating that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OncoCyte has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Celldex Therapeutics and OncoCyte’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celldex Therapeutics $4.65 million 348.34 -$70.51 million ($2.26) -15.22 OncoCyte $7.73 million 7.31 -$64.10 million ($0.65) -0.73

Insider & Institutional Ownership

OncoCyte has higher revenue and earnings than Celldex Therapeutics. Celldex Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OncoCyte, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

89.4% of OncoCyte shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Celldex Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of OncoCyte shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Celldex Therapeutics and OncoCyte’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celldex Therapeutics -9,840.85% -25.47% -23.72% OncoCyte -787.97% -54.99% -24.47%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Celldex Therapeutics and OncoCyte, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Celldex Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 OncoCyte 0 2 3 0 2.60

Celldex Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $66.67, suggesting a potential upside of 93.85%. OncoCyte has a consensus price target of $2.67, suggesting a potential upside of 460.22%. Given OncoCyte’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe OncoCyte is more favorable than Celldex Therapeutics.

Summary

OncoCyte beats Celldex Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Celldex Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation. The company has research collaboration and license agreements with University of Southampton to develop human antibodies towards CD27; Amgen Inc. with exclusive rights to CDX-301 and CD40 ligand; and Yale University. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Hampton, New Jersey.

About OncoCyte

(Get Rating)

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services. The company was founded in September 2009 and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.