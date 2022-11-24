CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given a $210.00 Price Target by Wells Fargo & Company Analysts

Wells Fargo & Company set a $210.00 target price on CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $234.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $140.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.85 and a beta of 1.19. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $242.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.39.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $1,532,290.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,314,793.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total value of $12,546,661.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 943,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,208,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $1,532,290.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,314,793.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,011 shares of company stock valued at $18,360,689 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 1.9% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 42.9% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 5.5% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 23.9% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

