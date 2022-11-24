CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Cut to $190.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $217.00 to $190.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.86% from the stock’s current price.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $237.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $140.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a PE ratio of -187.85 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.39. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $242.00.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $1,532,290.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,554 shares in the company, valued at $30,314,793.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $1,532,290.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,554 shares in the company, valued at $30,314,793.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $1,750,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,751,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 106,011 shares of company stock worth $18,360,689. 6.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,243,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,654,000 after buying an additional 171,258 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,916,000 after buying an additional 1,597,116 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.9% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,808,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,306,000 after buying an additional 1,271,818 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,642,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,534,000 after buying an additional 693,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,257,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,722,000 after buying an additional 65,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

