Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) PT Raised to $153.00 at Raymond James

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $143.00 to $153.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CCI. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $202.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $213.00 to $162.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $163.93.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $140.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 0.60. Crown Castle has a 52-week low of $121.71 and a 52-week high of $209.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.52.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. This is a positive change from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,820.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown Castle

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 5.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in Crown Castle by 72.9% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,767 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in Crown Castle by 0.9% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 28,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the second quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Crown Castle by 16.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.