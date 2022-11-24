Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shares Down 5.3%

Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) were down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.88 and last traded at $17.93. Approximately 9,606 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 792,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CYRX. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Cryoport from $49.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Cryoport from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $45.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.17.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Cryoport Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 14.96 and a quick ratio of 14.35.

Institutional Trading of Cryoport

About Cryoport

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cryoport by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 799,732 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $27,919,000 after acquiring an additional 28,415 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the 2nd quarter valued at $455,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cryoport by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 165,912 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after purchasing an additional 16,938 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in Cryoport by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 135,856 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 40,734 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cryoport by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.