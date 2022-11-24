CSFB Lowers Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target to C$73.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at CSFB from C$84.00 to C$73.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BNS. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$86.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cormark reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$84.40.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Up 0.6 %

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$70.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$67.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$74.29. The firm has a market cap of C$84.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.48. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of C$63.19 and a 1-year high of C$95.00.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia ( TSE:BNS Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The bank reported C$2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.12 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.01 billion. Research analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.3800002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.