CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded CSG Systems International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Benchmark assumed coverage on CSG Systems International in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CSG Systems International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CSG Systems International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.00.

Shares of CSGS opened at $61.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.74. CSG Systems International has a 52 week low of $51.28 and a 52 week high of $66.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSG Systems International during the second quarter worth about $371,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in CSG Systems International during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in CSG Systems International during the second quarter worth about $464,000. Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 57,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in CSG Systems International during the second quarter worth about $122,000. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

