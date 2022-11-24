CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) PT Set at €60.00 by Baader Bank

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD – Get Rating) has been given a €60.00 ($61.22) price objective by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EVD. Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($81.63) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($76.53) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, November 7th.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

ETR:EVD opened at €58.70 ($59.90) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €48.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is €53.18. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.35. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €40.32 ($41.14) and a 52-week high of €70.20 ($71.63).

About CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, the United States, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, the Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

