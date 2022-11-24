CTS (NYSE:CTS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CTS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CTS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of CTS to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of CTS to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CTS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Get CTS alerts:

CTS Price Performance

CTS opened at $42.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.94 and a 200-day moving average of $39.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.68. CTS has a 12-month low of $31.07 and a 12-month high of $45.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About CTS

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in CTS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $407,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CTS in the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of CTS by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of CTS by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,163 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CTS by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.