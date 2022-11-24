CTS (NYSE:CTS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CTS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CTS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of CTS to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of CTS to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CTS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.
CTS Price Performance
CTS opened at $42.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.94 and a 200-day moving average of $39.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.68. CTS has a 12-month low of $31.07 and a 12-month high of $45.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
About CTS
CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.
