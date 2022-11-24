Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN) PT Lowered to C$1.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.00 to C$1.50 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cybin in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

OTCMKTS CYBN opened at $0.43 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.63. Cybin has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.35.

Cybin ( OTCMKTS:CYBN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Equities analysts expect that Cybin will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYBN. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cybin in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Cybin by 926.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 109,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 98,596 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in Cybin by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,047,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 141,031 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cybin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cybin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 8.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cybin Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine for treating anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative to treat neuroinflammation.

