DA Davidson Raises Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Price Target to $29.00

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.06% from the stock’s previous close.

WNC has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens boosted their price target on Wabash National from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Wabash National from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wabash National presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Wabash National Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:WNC opened at $25.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70. Wabash National has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $25.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.66.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wabash National

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 8,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $192,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,059,096. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 8,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $192,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,059,096. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 4,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $72,573.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,596,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,261 shares of company stock valued at $976,895. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Wabash National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Wabash National by 243.6% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 108,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 77,248 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Wabash National by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,361,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,494,000 after purchasing an additional 65,347 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wabash National by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,234,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,764,000 after purchasing an additional 188,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Wabash National during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wabash National

(Get Rating)

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cutaway van bodies for commercial applications; service bodies; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.