Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Holdings Trimmed by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP lowered its position in shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 739,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,483 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.28% of Dada Nexus worth $5,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DADA. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho decreased their price target on Dada Nexus from $16.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ DADA opened at $4.65 on Thursday. Dada Nexus Limited has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $24.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.16.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.11). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 30.01% and a negative net margin of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $223.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

