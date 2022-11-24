DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Rating) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded DBS Group from a “market perform” rating to a “mkt perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

DBS Group Stock Performance

DBS Group stock opened at $102.67 on Tuesday. DBS Group has a 52 week low of $81.68 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.07.

DBS Group Company Profile

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

