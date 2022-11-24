Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Increased to $470.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $406.00 to $470.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $412.58.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Up 5.0 %

Deere & Company stock opened at $437.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $132.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $375.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.29. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $448.40.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total transaction of $2,686,300.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,413,059.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $2,686,300.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,413,059.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,019 shares of company stock worth $5,516,276 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deere & Company

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DE. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.5% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% in the third quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.