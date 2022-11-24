Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on DCTH. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Delcath Systems in a research note on Monday. They issued a sell rating on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Delcath Systems to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Delcath Systems from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Delcath Systems Stock Performance

DCTH opened at $2.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.92. Delcath Systems has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average is $3.82.

Institutional Trading of Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems ( NASDAQ:DCTH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.82 million. Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 1,396.28% and a negative net margin of 757.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Delcath Systems will post -3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 19,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the first quarter valued at about $559,000. 26.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

