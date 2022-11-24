Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO) Receives GBX 118.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 118.60 ($1.40).

ROO has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 81 ($0.96) to GBX 89 ($1.05) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.66) target price on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 130 ($1.54) to GBX 114 ($1.35) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Deliveroo to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

ROO opened at GBX 89.22 ($1.05) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29. Deliveroo has a 52-week low of GBX 72.58 ($0.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 327.50 ($3.87). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 88.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 89.39. The company has a market cap of £1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.88.

In other Deliveroo news, insider Adam Miller sold 41,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 93 ($1.10), for a total transaction of £38,144.88 ($45,104.51).

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

