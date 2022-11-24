dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 66.47% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of dentalcorp from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of dentalcorp from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of dentalcorp from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of dentalcorp from C$17.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of dentalcorp from C$16.50 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.75.
dentalcorp Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of DNTL stock opened at C$8.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.37. dentalcorp has a twelve month low of C$5.65 and a twelve month high of C$17.56.
About dentalcorp
dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires and partners with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated a network of approximately 458 dental practices supported by approximately 7,400 team members, including 1,400 dentists, 1,700 hygienists, and 4,100 auxiliary dental health professionals.
