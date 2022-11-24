Desjardins Initiates Coverage on goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF)

Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EHMEF. Scotiabank increased their price objective on goeasy from C$164.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on goeasy from C$234.00 to C$192.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of goeasy in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of goeasy from C$155.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

EHMEF opened at $88.64 on Tuesday. goeasy has a one year low of $72.55 and a one year high of $146.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.05.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

