Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 140,856 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 602,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,856 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.23% of W. R. Berkley worth $41,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,354,000 after acquiring an additional 34,852 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 172.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 66.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 53.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 406,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,074,000 after buying an additional 141,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 31.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 8,368 shares in the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Stock Up 0.3 %

WRB opened at $74.38 on Thursday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.44 and a fifty-two week high of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.82 and a 200-day moving average of $67.70.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 8.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on WRB. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.64.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

