Deutsche Bank AG Grows Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 873,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 72,073 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.24% of Arch Capital Group worth $39,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 22,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Miller Investment Management LP increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 14,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ACGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner bought 2,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Brian S. Posner acquired 2,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $2,854,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,723,099.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $58.05 on Thursday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $40.24 and a twelve month high of $59.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.22.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

