Deutsche Bank AG Trims Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,054,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 275,147 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.45% of Invesco worth $33,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its position in Invesco by 18.8% in the first quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 54,034,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,404,885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco by 14.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,201,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384,917 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Invesco by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,980,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $875,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,862 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Invesco by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,935,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $206,060,000 after purchasing an additional 58,590 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco by 3.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,734,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,069,000 after purchasing an additional 91,185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Invesco from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Invesco from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.58.

Invesco Trading Up 0.6 %

IVZ opened at $19.31 on Thursday. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $25.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.89.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.09). Invesco had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

