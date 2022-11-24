Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Alstom (EPA:ALO) a €32.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($32.65) target price on Alstom (EPA:ALO – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALO. Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($37.76) price objective on shares of Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.50 ($18.88) price objective on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($33.67) price objective on shares of Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($37.76) price objective on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($35.71) price target on shares of Alstom in a research report on Tuesday.

Alstom Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of EPA:ALO opened at €24.38 ($24.88) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €20.00 and its 200 day moving average price is €22.19. Alstom has a fifty-two week low of €25.65 ($26.17) and a fifty-two week high of €37.37 ($38.13).

About Alstom

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

