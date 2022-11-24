Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts NIO (NYSE:NIO) Price Target to $21.00

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NIO. Bank of America reduced their price objective on NIO from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group downgraded NIO from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. China Renaissance downgraded NIO from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.30 to $12.30 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on NIO from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on NIO from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIO has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.96.

NIO stock opened at $10.56 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.12. NIO has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $42.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.74.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 24.94% and a negative return on equity of 32.66%. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NIO will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 127.6% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 770,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,172,000 after acquiring an additional 431,851 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in NIO by 12.0% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 23,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in NIO by 5.3% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 16,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in NIO by 0.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 266,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,616,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the period. 31.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

