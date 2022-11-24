Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Target Price to $14.00

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Sportradar Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Sportradar Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Sportradar Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.82.

Shares of NASDAQ SRAD opened at $11.03 on Wednesday. Sportradar Group has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $19.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRAD. AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 18.0% during the first quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 327,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,456,000 after acquiring an additional 50,070 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the first quarter worth $5,492,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 42.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,785,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,354,000 after acquiring an additional 830,887 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 46.0% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,303,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

