DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CFO Jereme M. Sylvain Sells 2,400 Shares

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $270,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,572,230.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $112.92 on Thursday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.89 and a 52 week high of $152.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.97 and its 200-day moving average is $87.73. The company has a market capitalization of $43.62 billion, a PE ratio of 208.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.21.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 360 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 860.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 365 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

