Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
Several other analysts also recently commented on APPS. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Turbine presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.
Digital Turbine Trading Up 5.0 %
Shares of Digital Turbine stock opened at $17.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.34. Digital Turbine has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $70.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.
Institutional Trading of Digital Turbine
About Digital Turbine
Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.
