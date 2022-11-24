Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on APPS. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Turbine presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Shares of Digital Turbine stock opened at $17.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.34. Digital Turbine has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $70.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

