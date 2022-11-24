Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Director Sells $1,119,483.60 in Stock

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 32,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total transaction of $1,119,483.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,674.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Basswood Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 3,200 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $109,632.00.

On Thursday, November 17th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 25,540 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $894,666.20.

On Monday, November 7th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 15,680 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $535,001.60.

On Friday, November 4th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 35,000 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $1,156,050.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 23,596 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total transaction of $789,758.12.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 146,907 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $4,746,565.17.

Dime Community Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DCOM opened at $34.28 on Thursday. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $38.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Dime Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dime Community Bancshares

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCOM. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 48.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 103.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA increased its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 41.6% in the second quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 204,330 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after purchasing an additional 60,060 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $1,807,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 0.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,759 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

Featured Articles

