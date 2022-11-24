Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 82.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,789 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 240.6% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 68.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 119.3% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE:DG opened at $256.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $245.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $57.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.40. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $262.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.85.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $2,404,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,526,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 4,807 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total value of $1,177,234.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,420 shares in the company, valued at $6,715,158. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $2,404,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,460.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 285,422 shares of company stock valued at $68,676,137. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

