Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Dollar Tree updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.10-$7.25 EPS and its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

Dollar Tree Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $150.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.73. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $123.62 and a 12 month high of $177.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 761.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $178.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.24.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

