Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Given a $163.00 Price Target at Gordon Haskett

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) received a $163.00 price target from investment analysts at Gordon Haskett in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Gordon Haskett’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.57% from the stock’s current price.

DLTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $178.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.24.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $150.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.97. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $123.62 and a 52 week high of $177.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,536,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 516,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,666,000 after purchasing an additional 26,391 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

