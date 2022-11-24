DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $1.10 price target on the stock.

DouYu International Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of DOYU stock opened at $1.21 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1.22. DouYu International has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $2.99. The firm has a market cap of $384.16 million, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in DouYu International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in DouYu International by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 78,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DouYu International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DouYu International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,010,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 86,206 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP boosted its holdings in DouYu International by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 147,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 15,705 shares during the period. 19.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

