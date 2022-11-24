E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €9.20 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €9.20 ($9.39) price objective on E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on EOAN. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.50 ($11.73) price objective on E.On in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. UBS Group set a €8.50 ($8.67) price objective on E.On in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays set a €12.50 ($12.76) price objective on E.On in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($11.22) price objective on E.On in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.50 ($10.71) price objective on E.On in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

E.On Stock Down 0.5 %

E.On stock opened at €8.95 ($9.13) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €8.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of €8.75. E.On has a 12-month low of €6.70 ($6.84) and a 12-month high of €10.80 ($11.02).

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

