Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Eastern from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ EML opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.84 million, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.39. Eastern has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $28.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EML. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern in the 3rd quarter worth $3,765,000. Forager Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastern by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 443,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,692,000 after purchasing an additional 69,459 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Eastern by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 23,344 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastern by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Eastern by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 412,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industry.

