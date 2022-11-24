Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Position Reduced by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $86.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $69.91 and a 12 month high of $129.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.74. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Eastman Chemical

Several research analysts have issued reports on EMN shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.31.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

