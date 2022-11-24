Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Ecolab by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $150.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $131.04 and a one year high of $237.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.24.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.82.

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,297.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

