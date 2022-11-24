Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) PT Lowered to C$0.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.65 to C$0.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 96.08% from the stock’s current price.

Eguana Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of EGT opened at C$0.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$102.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.34 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.48. Eguana Technologies has a 12 month low of C$0.21 and a 12 month high of C$0.57.

Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$2.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.73 million.

Eguana Technologies Company Profile

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

