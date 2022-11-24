Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) PT Raised to $375.00 at Berenberg Bank

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from $345.00 to $375.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LLY. Argus raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Eli Lilly and from $441.00 to $436.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.78.

NYSE LLY opened at $361.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $337.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Eli Lilly and has a 52 week low of $231.87 and a 52 week high of $369.80. The company has a market capitalization of $343.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.36.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total value of $49,934,778.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,624,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,666,555,618.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,267,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 571,297 shares of company stock worth $193,929,777 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

