Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) PT Raised to $375.00 at Berenberg Bank

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from $345.00 to $375.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.67% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on LLY. Argus raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Eli Lilly and from $441.00 to $436.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.78.
Eli Lilly and Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSE LLY opened at $361.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $337.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Eli Lilly and has a 52 week low of $231.87 and a 52 week high of $369.80. The company has a market capitalization of $343.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.36.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Eli Lilly and
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
