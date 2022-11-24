Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Receives C$59.36 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$59.36.

EMA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Emera from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Emera from C$69.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Emera from C$72.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Emera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Emera from C$53.50 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

TSE EMA opened at C$51.68 on Monday. Emera has a twelve month low of C$48.63 and a twelve month high of C$65.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.95, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of C$13.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$53.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$58.65.

Emera Increases Dividend

About Emera

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Emera’s payout ratio is presently 126.79%.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

