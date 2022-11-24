Emiliano Joel Grodzki Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF) Stock

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Rating) Director Emiliano Joel Grodzki sold 1,000,000 shares of Bitfarms stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.77, for a total value of C$768,222.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,698,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,145,891.28.

Emiliano Joel Grodzki also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bitfarms alerts:

On Friday, September 30th, Emiliano Joel Grodzki sold 398,595 shares of Bitfarms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.39, for a total value of C$554,191.34.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Emiliano Joel Grodzki sold 301,405 shares of Bitfarms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.40, for a total value of C$421,239.41.

Bitfarms Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of TSE BITF opened at C$0.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$182.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.97. Bitfarms Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.74 and a 52 week high of C$10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.25.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.