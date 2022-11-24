Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1,280.25.
Shares of TSE:EDV opened at C$28.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.78. Endeavour Mining has a 52-week low of C$22.77 and a 52-week high of C$35.44.
Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It has six operating assets, including the Boungou, Houndé, Mana, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; the Ity mine in Côte d'Ivoire; the Sabodala-Massawa mine in Senegal; Lafigué and Kalana development projects in Côte d'Ivoire and Mali; and a portfolio of exploration assets on the Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, Senegal, and Guinea.
