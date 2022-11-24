Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1,280.25.

Shares of TSE:EDV opened at C$28.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.78. Endeavour Mining has a 52-week low of C$22.77 and a 52-week high of C$35.44.

In other Endeavour Mining news, insider La Mancha Capital Management GP sold 25,300 shares of Endeavour Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.87, for a total transaction of C$629,269.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,231,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,199,633,386.53. In other Endeavour Mining news, Senior Officer Henri De Joux sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.11, for a total transaction of C$2,711,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,265,968.81. Also, insider La Mancha Capital Management GP sold 25,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.87, for a total transaction of C$629,269.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,231,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,199,633,386.53. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 314,800 shares of company stock worth $8,357,969.

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It has six operating assets, including the Boungou, Houndé, Mana, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; the Ity mine in Côte d'Ivoire; the Sabodala-Massawa mine in Senegal; Lafigué and Kalana development projects in Côte d'Ivoire and Mali; and a portfolio of exploration assets on the Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, Senegal, and Guinea.

