EQB (TSE:EQB) PT Raised to C$82.00 at Scotiabank

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$79.00 to C$82.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 43.58% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of EQB from C$69.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of EQB from C$85.50 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of EQB from C$73.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of EQB from C$91.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on shares of EQB from C$67.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, EQB currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$71.78.

TSE:EQB opened at C$57.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$49.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$53.65. EQB has a one year low of C$44.81 and a one year high of C$81.55. The company has a market cap of C$2.14 billion and a PE ratio of 6.57.

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

