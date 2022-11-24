EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on EQT AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Societe Generale dropped their price target on EQT AB (publ) from SEK 250 to SEK 230 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on EQT AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $351.67.

EQT AB (publ) Price Performance

EQT AB (publ) stock opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.74. EQT AB has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $60.77.

EQT AB (publ) Company Profile

EQT AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments. The firm focuses on Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It seeks to make investments globally. It seeks to take a majority stake. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 2012 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden and additional offices in Sydney, Australia and Tokyo, Japan.

