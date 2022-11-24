EQT (NYSE:EQT) Trading 4.9% Higher

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.85 and last traded at $43.34. 50,389 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,322,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on EQT from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on EQT to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on EQT in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. PETERS & COMPAN reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on EQT in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.88.

EQT Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.52. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.15.

EQT Dividend Announcement

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $4,104,433.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 297,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,373,049.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of EQT

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in EQT by 152.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 24,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 14,604 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in EQT in the third quarter valued at $315,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in EQT in the third quarter valued at $2,115,000. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in EQT in the third quarter valued at $20,235,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in EQT by 14.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,753 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

