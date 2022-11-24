Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EFX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Equifax from $212.00 to $192.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $187.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Equifax from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $203.50.

Equifax Stock Performance

NYSE:EFX opened at $197.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Equifax has a fifty-two week low of $145.98 and a fifty-two week high of $300.11. The firm has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.44.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.10. Equifax had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Equifax will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Melissa D. Smith purchased 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $148.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,549.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Julia A. Houston sold 5,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $827,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,904.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Melissa D. Smith bought 672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $148.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.68. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,549.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,146,968. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Equifax

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Equifax by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,778 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,297,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in Equifax by 120.6% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,205 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Equifax by 6.2% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Equifax by 12.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,138,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,488,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

