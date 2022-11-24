Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.
Equity Commonwealth Price Performance
NYSE:EQC opened at $26.43 on Tuesday. Equity Commonwealth has a 1-year low of $23.88 and a 1-year high of $28.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.48 and a 200 day moving average of $26.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 440.50 and a beta of 0.26.
Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Commonwealth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Commonwealth
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 116.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 18.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.
Equity Commonwealth Company Profile
Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Equity Commonwealth (EQC)
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.