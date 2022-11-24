Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

NYSE:EQC opened at $26.43 on Tuesday. Equity Commonwealth has a 1-year low of $23.88 and a 1-year high of $28.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.48 and a 200 day moving average of $26.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 440.50 and a beta of 0.26.

In other Equity Commonwealth news, EVP Orrin S. Shifrin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $1,347,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,097.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 116.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 18.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

